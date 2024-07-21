Aspermont Limited Celebrates Continued Growth

Aspermont Limited (AU:ASP) has released an update.

Aspermont Limited, a leading B2B media provider, continues to demonstrate strong financial performance with a 32nd consecutive quarter of subscription revenue growth, marking a 20% year-on-year increase in group revenue. The company’s recent ‘Future of Mining – Perth’ event was a resounding success, leading to the decision to host next year’s event at a larger venue due to heightened interest. Aspermont is focusing on reinvesting profits into new product development, with promising prospects for both data services and marketing agency growth.

