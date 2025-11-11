Aspermont Limited Announces Director Departure and Securities Interests

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Aspermont Limited ( (AU:ASP) ) has shared an update.

Aspermont Limited announced the cessation of Geoffrey Donohue as a director effective November 10, 2025. The notice details his interests in the company’s securities, with significant holdings both as a registered holder and through beneficial interests. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially affecting stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

More about Aspermont Limited

Aspermont Limited operates in the media industry, focusing on providing content and services primarily for the mining, energy, and agriculture sectors. The company is known for its digital publications and events, catering to professionals and businesses within these industries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,000,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.27M

