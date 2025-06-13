Aspen Insurance Completes $300 Million Senior Notes Offering

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd Class A ( (AHL) ).

On June 13, 2025, Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited successfully closed a public offering of $300 million in 5.750% Senior Notes due 2030. This strategic financial move, completed with the assistance of major underwriters including Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Lloyds Securities Inc., and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., is expected to bolster Aspen’s financial position and enhance its operational capabilities. The issuance of these notes, governed by a Fifth Supplemental Indenture with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, is a significant step in Aspen’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market positioning and provide value to its stakeholders.

More about Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd Class A

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-based company operating in the insurance industry. The company primarily focuses on providing a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services, catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 494,768

Current Market Cap: $2.56B

