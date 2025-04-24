Aspen Group’s Joint Venture Agreement Becomes Unconditional

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:1F3) ) has shared an announcement.

Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited has announced that all conditions precedent for its Joint Venture Agreement with Kerjaya Prospek JV Sdn. Bhd. have been fulfilled, rendering the agreement unconditional. This development is expected to enhance Aspen’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position in the real estate sector, potentially benefiting stakeholders through expanded opportunities and collaborations.

More about Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd.

Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the real estate development industry. It focuses on creating residential and commercial properties, with a significant market presence in Malaysia through its subsidiary Aspen Vision City Sdn. Bhd.

YTD Price Performance: -8.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,074,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$48.75M

Find detailed analytics on 1F3 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue