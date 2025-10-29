Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited: Update on Subsidiary Liquidations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:1F3) ).

Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited announced that there have been no significant developments regarding the liquidation of its subsidiaries, Aspen Glove Sdn. Bhd., Kanada-Ya SG Pte. Ltd., and Kanada-Ya Restaurants Pte. Ltd., since the last update on September 29, 2025. The company will continue to inform shareholders of any material changes through SGXNET.

Average Trading Volume: 1,818,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$46.58M

