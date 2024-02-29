ASP Isotopes Ramps Up Investment with Oversubscribed Note

ASP Isotopes, Inc. (ASPI) has provided an update.

Quantum Leap Energy LLC, a subsidiary of ASP Isotopes Inc., has successfully entered into a Convertible Note Purchase Agreement with investors, which was oversubscribed and will raise approximately $20.5 million. These funds are earmarked for the development of laser enrichment production facilities and other corporate needs. The notes, which will mature in five years, accrue interest at 6-8% per annum, and come with various conversion options depending on future corporate events or financial milestones. This strategic financial move is accompanied by plans to spin out Quantum Leap Energy LLC as a separate entity and the adoption of a new Equity Incentive Plan to encourage employee investment in the company’s growth.

