ASOS to Enhance Global Distribution, Boost US Market Efficiency

ASOS plc ( (GB:ASC) ) has provided an update.

ASOS plc is set to enhance its global distribution network by reducing its stock levels and consolidating US operations to improve efficiency and profitability. By transitioning US fulfilment to its UK centre and a smaller US site, ASOS aims to offer a broader product range and faster delivery, while mothballing its Atlanta distribution center. These changes are expected to contribute £10-20m to annualized EBITDA from FY26, despite a significant one-time cost in FY25. The company remains optimistic about the US market’s potential for sustainable growth.

More about ASOS plc

Founded in 2000, ASOS plc is a prominent online fashion retailer with 20 million active customers in over 200 markets. The company specializes in offering a wide range of fashion products through its brands such as ASOS DESIGN, ASOS EDITION, COLLUSION, Topshop, and Topman. ASOS operates with an agile commercial model, including ASOS Fulfilment Services, Partner Fulfils, and Test & React, to provide the latest trends and foster customer confidence.

YTD Price Performance: -13.88%

Average Trading Volume: 308,053

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £472.9M

