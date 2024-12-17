ASOS plc’s Voting Rights Altered by SIH Partners’ Share Dealings

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

ASOS plc ( (GB:ASC) ) has shared an update.

ASOS plc has seen a change in its voting rights structure following the acquisition or disposal of shares and financial instruments by SIH Partners, LLLP, a Delaware-based entity. The changes have resulted in a slight decrease in the percentage of voting rights held by this entity, with the total voting rights now standing at 6.910043%. This adjustment may impact ASOS’s governance and stakeholder influence, highlighting the dynamic nature of shareholding within the company.

More about ASOS plc

ASOS plc is a UK-based online fashion retailer, primarily offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products. The company caters to a global market, with a focus on young adults seeking trendy and affordable fashion options.

YTD Price Performance: -5.90%

Average Trading Volume: 262,834

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £477.2M

