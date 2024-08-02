ASOS Plc to Discuss New Value Creation Plan

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS Plc has announced a General Meeting to discuss the implementation of a new Value Creation Plan (VCP) aimed at aligning the interests of Executive Directors and Senior Leadership with the company’s growth objectives. The plan involves amendments to the Directors’ Remuneration Policy and changes to dilution limits in various incentive schemes. Shareholders can access further details on the company’s website or the Financial Conduct Authority’s National Storage Mechanism.

