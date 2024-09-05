ASOS plc Announces Strategic Bond Offering and Repurchase

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS plc has successfully launched a £253 million Convertible Bond Offering due 2028 and concurrently partially repurchased its outstanding Convertible Bonds due 2026. The transactions are part of ASOS’s strategy to reduce net debt and extend debt maturity to support its ‘Back to Fashion’ initiative. The funds from the bond offering, alongside cash from the balance sheet, will finance the repurchase and a joint venture acquisition of Topshop and Topman brands.

