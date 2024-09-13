ASOS PLC Announces Major Stake Acquisition by SIH PARTNERS

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS PLC has reported a significant change in shareholding, with SIH PARTNERS, LLLP disclosing an acquisition of voting rights that crossed a notable threshold on September 12, 2024. The investment firm’s total voting rights in ASOS now stand at 7.023365%, up from their previous notification. The detailed notification includes the breakdown of direct voting rights and financial instruments, which cumulatively contribute to SIH PARTNERS’ increased stake in the UK-based online fashion retailer.

For further insights into GB:ASC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.