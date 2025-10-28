ASMPT Limited Reports Strong AI-Driven Momentum in Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from ASM Pacific Technology ( (HK:0522) ).

ASMPT Limited has announced its 2025 third-quarter results, showcasing strong momentum driven by AI technologies. The company reported a profitable quarter on an adjusted basis, with notable growth in bookings and revenue, despite a decline in gross and operating profits. The SMT segment showed recovery, and the company provided optimistic revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

ASMPT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the technology sector. It focuses on advanced packaging and surface mount technology (SMT), with a strong emphasis on AI-driven innovations and technology leadership in TCB for HBM4 and advanced Logic.

