ASML Posts Strong Q2 Results, Optimistic Outlook

ASML Holding NV reported strong second-quarter results for 2024, with a total net sales of €6.2 billion and a net income of €1.6 billion, alongside a gross margin of 51.5%. The company’s performance exceeded its guidance due to increased immersion systems sales and expects the positive trend to continue into the second half of the year with projected Q3 net sales between €6.7 billion and €7.3 billion. ASML remains optimistic for the full year, maintaining its 2023 sales forecast, while highlighting AI as a key driver for industry recovery and growth.

