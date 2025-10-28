ASM Pacific Technology Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results Driven by AI Momentum

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ASM Pacific Technology ( (HK:0522) ) has provided an announcement.

ASM Pacific Technology reported its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a revenue increase of 7.6% quarter-on-quarter and 9.5% year-on-year, driven by strong momentum in AI adoption. Despite a consolidated net loss, the company achieved an adjusted net profit of HK$101.9 million, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase. The company’s advanced packaging solutions, particularly in TCB for memory and logic, have secured recurring orders, underscoring its technological leadership and positioning it well for future growth in the semiconductor industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0522) stock is a Hold with a HK$92.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ASM Pacific Technology stock, see the HK:0522 Stock Forecast page.

More about ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology is a company operating in the semiconductor industry, focusing on advanced packaging and surface mount technology solutions. It is known for its leadership in Thermo-Compression Bonding (TCB) for high bandwidth memory and advanced logic applications, with a market focus on AI infrastructure, electric vehicles, and high factory utilization across OSATs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,782,863

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.46B

For a thorough assessment of 0522 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue