ASL Marine Shifts to Half-Yearly Financial Reporting

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:A04) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. announced a change in its financial reporting schedule, moving from quarterly to half-yearly reporting of unaudited financial statements. This decision, influenced by the removal from the SGX-ST Watch-List, is aimed at optimizing management resources while maintaining transparency with shareholders and potential investors through enhanced disclosure requirements.

More about ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the marine industry. It focuses on shipbuilding, ship repair, and other marine services, catering to a diverse range of clients in the maritime sector.

YTD Price Performance: 1.67%

Average Trading Volume: 681,791

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$60.26M

