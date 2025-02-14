ASL Marine Shifts to Half-Yearly Financial Reporting

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:A04) ) just unveiled an announcement.
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. announced a change in its financial reporting schedule, moving from quarterly to half-yearly reporting of unaudited financial statements. This decision, influenced by the removal from the SGX-ST Watch-List, is aimed at optimizing management resources while maintaining transparency with shareholders and potential investors through enhanced disclosure requirements.
More about ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the marine industry. It focuses on shipbuilding, ship repair, and other marine services, catering to a diverse range of clients in the maritime sector.
YTD Price Performance: 1.67%
Average Trading Volume: 681,791
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold
Current Market Cap: S$60.26M
