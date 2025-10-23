Asker Healthcare Group Announces Q3 2025 Webcast Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Asker Healthcare Group AB ( (SE:ASKER) ) is now available.

Asker Healthcare Group has announced a webcast presentation for its Q3 2025 interim report, scheduled for November 6, 2025. The event will feature presentations by CEO Johan Falk and CFO Thomas Moss, followed by a Q&A session, offering stakeholders insights into the company’s recent performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:ASKER) stock is a Hold with a SEK90.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asker Healthcare Group AB stock, see the SE:ASKER Stock Forecast page.

More about Asker Healthcare Group AB

Asker Healthcare Group is a European healthcare company that partners with caregivers and patients across Europe, providing medical products and solutions. The group focuses on improving patient outcomes, reducing the total cost of care, and ensuring a fair and sustainable value chain. With over 4,500 employees in 19 countries, Asker Healthcare Group generates revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 1,139,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK32.06B

See more insights into ASKER stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

