Asker Healthcare Group Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Asker Healthcare Group AB ( (SE:ASKER) ) has issued an announcement.

Asker Healthcare Group AB has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, in Stockholm. The meeting will address shareholder participation, either in person or through advance voting, with specific instructions provided for both methods. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it involves decision-making processes that could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:ASKER) stock is a Buy with a SEK100.00 price target.

More about Asker Healthcare Group AB

Asker Healthcare Group AB is a company based in Danderyd, Sweden, operating in the healthcare industry. It focuses on providing healthcare products and services, with a market focus on improving healthcare delivery and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 410,340

Current Market Cap: SEK38.29B

