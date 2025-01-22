Askari Metals Welcomes New Substantial Shareholder

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Askari Metals Limited ( (AU:AS2) ) has provided an update.

Askari Metals Limited has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Mr. Jason Peterson becoming a substantial holder as of January 17, 2025. Mr. Peterson, through Celtic Capital Pte Ltd and Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd, has acquired a 10.385% voting power in Askari Metals, indicating a notable investment and potential influence on the company’s future direction.

More about Askari Metals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 696,430

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.1M

See more data about AS2 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.