Askari Metals Unveils New Unquoted Equity Securities Issuance

Askari Metals Limited has announced the issuance of a significant number of unquoted equity securities, including 920,000 convertible notes and several options with varying exercise prices and expiration dates. These financial instruments are scheduled for issuance on various dates, extending into early 2024. This move reflects Askari’s ongoing strategic initiatives and potential market positioning.

