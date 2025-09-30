Askari Metals Limited Strengthens Governance Framework

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Askari Metals Limited ( (AU:AS2) ) has shared an update.

Askari Metals Limited has released its Corporate Governance Statement, outlining its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations. The company has adopted a comprehensive Corporate Governance Plan and Board Charter, detailing the roles and responsibilities of its Board, Chair, and management. Despite not forming individual Board committees due to its current size and operations, the company ensures that all governance duties are effectively managed by the full Board. This approach reflects Askari Metals’ commitment to maintaining robust governance practices, which is crucial for its operational integrity and stakeholder confidence.

Askari Metals Limited operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and developing high-quality metal projects, with a particular emphasis on strategic and precious metals.

