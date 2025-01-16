Askari Metals Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Askari Metals Limited ( (AU:AS2) ) has provided an announcement.

Askari Metals Limited has announced the issue of 14,651,589 unquoted equity securities in the form of options exercisable at $0.065, with an expiration date of January 10, 2028. This move is likely to impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing financial resources and enhancing its strategic positioning within its industry, providing opportunities for growth and stability for stakeholders.

More about Askari Metals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 638,007

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.55M

