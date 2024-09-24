Askari Metals Convenes Virtual Shareholder Meeting

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited announces an upcoming General Meeting, scheduled for October 25, 2024, which will be accessible to shareholders virtually via Zoom Teleconference. The meeting agenda includes important resolutions concerning the ratification of previously issued shares and the approval to issue new options, with details provided in the Explanatory Statement. Shareholders are urged to review the information thoroughly and vote, as it significantly impacts their holdings.

