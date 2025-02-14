ASICS Reports Strong Financial Growth for 2024

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Asics ( (JP:7936) ) has issued an announcement.

ASICS Corporation reported significant growth in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with net sales and profits showing substantial increases compared to the previous year. The company underwent a successful 4-for-1 stock split, which enhanced its market positioning and shareholder value, and anticipates continued growth in the upcoming fiscal year, reflecting a robust operational strategy.

ASICS Corporation, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operates in the sporting goods industry, primarily focusing on the production of high-quality athletic footwear and apparel. The company is known for its technological innovations and caters to a global market of athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

YTD Price Performance: 4.32%

Average Trading Volume: 924

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.58B

