ASICS Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Plan

An announcement from Asics ( (JP:7936) ) is now available.

ASICS Corporation has announced a decision to repurchase up to 7 million of its shares, accounting for 0.98% of its total issued shares, as part of its capital allocation and shareholder return policy. This move, detailed in their Mid-Term Plan 2026, is targeted at optimizing financial strategies and addressing share dilution issues, with repurchases occurring on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from February 17, 2025, to September 30, 2025.

ASICS Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the athletic footwear and apparel industry. It focuses on producing high-quality sports shoes and clothing, aiming to serve both professional athletes and casual sports enthusiasts.

YTD Price Performance: 4.32%

Average Trading Volume: 924

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.58B

