ASICS Corporation Announces Cancellation of 25 Million Treasury Shares

Asics ( (JP:7936) ) has provided an announcement.

ASICS Corporation announced the cancellation of 25 million treasury shares, representing 3.29% of the total issued shares, as a strategy to eliminate concerns about potential future stock dilution. This decision, approved by the Board of Directors, reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining shareholder value and stabilizing its stock performance.

More about Asics

ASICS Corporation is a company operating in the athletic footwear and apparel industry. It primarily focuses on designing and manufacturing sports equipment, athletic shoes, and activewear, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 4.32%

Average Trading Volume: 924

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.58B

