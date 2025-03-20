Asiasec Properties Reports Significant Loss in 2024 Financial Results

Asiasec Properties Limited ( (HK:0271) ) just unveiled an update.

Asiasec Properties Limited reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a net loss of HK$74.8 million compared to a profit of HK$265 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a substantial loss from changes in the fair value of investment properties, which overshadowed stable revenue and reduced expenses in other areas. This downturn may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Asiasec Properties Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property investment and management services. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and engages in activities related to the acquisition, development, and management of properties.

