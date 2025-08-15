Asiarim Corp. Delays Quarterly Report Filing

Asiarim ( (ARMC) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Un Monde International Ltd., also known as Asiarim Corp., has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time to complete certain disclosures and financials, which could not be achieved without unreasonable effort or expense. The company anticipates filing the report within five calendar days following the prescribed due date. Despite the delay, the company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the corresponding period last year. The notification was signed by Ci Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

