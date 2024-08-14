Asiaray Media Group Plans Key Financial Meeting

Asiaray Media Group Ltd. (HK:1993) has released an update.

Asiaray Media Group Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 28, 2024, to discuss and approve interim financial results for the first half of the year and to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting is crucial for investors and stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns. The Board, comprising executive and non-executive directors, will make these determinations based on the company’s performance.

