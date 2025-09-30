Asian Citrus Holdings Faces Revenue Decline Amid Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Asian Citrus Holdings ( (HK:0073) ) is now available.

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited reported a significant decline in revenue for the year ended 30 June 2025, with a 55.3% drop compared to the previous year. Despite the challenging global economic environment and structural changes in the Chinese economy, the company remains cautiously optimistic about the long-term growth potential of the PRC economy. The company is focusing on optimizing its plantation strategies to improve crop yield and exploring new fruit varieties to diversify its revenue streams.

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited is engaged in the agricultural industry, focusing primarily on the planting, cultivation, and sale of agricultural produce, with passion fruit as its primary product. The company is exploring the feasibility of diversifying its product range by including other fruits such as watermelon and cantaloupes to broaden its revenue base.

