Asian Citrus Holdings Extends HK$3 Million Loan Agreement

An announcement from Asian Citrus Holdings ( (HK:0073) ) is now available.

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited has announced an extension of a loan agreement involving its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Asian Citrus (H.K.) Company Limited, with Mr. Chen Wensheng as the borrower and Mr. Kung Chak Ming as the guarantor. The loan, valued at HK$3,000,000, has an extended maturity date from December 2024 to December 2025, with an interest rate of 8% per annum, and is secured by a guarantee from the guarantor. This extension categorizes the transaction as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflecting a noteworthy financial maneuver for the company, potentially impacting its financial positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Asian Citrus Holdings

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the planting, cultivation, and sales of agricultural produce and the distribution of fruits and air conditioners within the People’s Republic of China.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.69M

