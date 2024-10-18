Asiamet Resources Secures $3.55M for Copper Project

Asiamet Resources (GB:ARS) has released an update.

Asiamet Resources has successfully raised $3.55 million through a combination of retail offerings and subscriptions from key shareholders, aimed at advancing its BKM copper project amidst a strong copper market. The company plans to use the funds to optimize project costs and push forward with project financing, aligning with the increasing demand for copper driven by renewable energy shifts. Investors can expect significant updates in the coming months as Asiamet progresses towards its first copper production by 2027.

