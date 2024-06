Asiamet Resources (GB:ARS) has released an update.

Asiamet Resources Limited has successfully held its annual general meeting, with shareholders passing all proposed resolutions, indicating strong support for the company’s direction. The board expressed gratitude and is set to provide a business update shortly. This positive outcome reflects the shareholders’ confidence in Asiamet’s operational and strategic plans.

