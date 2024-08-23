AsiaMedic Expands with New Singapore Imaging Centre

Asiamedic Limited (SG:505) has released an update.

AsiaMedic Limited, through its subsidiary AMC Healthcare Pte. Ltd., has partnered with Sunway Equity Holdings Pte. Ltd. to establish a new diagnostic imaging centre in Novena, Singapore. Each company has invested an additional S$2,999,999, bringing the total paid-up capital to S$6,000,000 and equal ownership of the new entity, AsiaMedic Sunway Pte. Ltd. This move marks a significant milestone in the companies’ collaboration to enhance medical diagnostic services in the region.

For further insights into SG:505 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.