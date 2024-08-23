AsiaMedic Advances New Singapore Imaging Center

Asiamedic Limited (SG:505) has released an update.

AsiaMedic Limited has announced further progress in establishing a new diagnostic imaging center in Novena, Singapore, through its subsidiary AMC Healthcare Pte. Ltd. and in collaboration with Sunway Equity Holdings Pte. Ltd. The two companies have each invested an additional S$2,999,999 into the joint venture AsiaMedic Sunway Pte. Ltd., reaching a total paid-up capital of S$6,000,000.

For further insights into SG:505 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.