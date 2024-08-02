AsiaInfo Technologies Plans Key Financial Meeting

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited (HK:1675) has released an update.

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 14, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and to consider declaring an interim dividend. Following the Board meeting, the company plans to host an investor conference the next day to discuss the operating performance and business development. Shareholders and potential investors are invited to register for the conference to gain insights into the company’s progress.

