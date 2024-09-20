Asia Television to Confirm Executive Reappointment

Asia Television Holdings Limited (HK:0707) has released an update.

Asia Television Holdings Limited has announced a proposed extraordinary general meeting to address the reappointment of Ms. Tang PoYi as an executive director, following her recent retirement at the company’s annual general meeting. Shareholders will receive details of the reappointment and meeting notice by 15 October 2024, with the meeting set to occur by 15 November 2024.

