Asia Television Holdings Ousts Chairman

Asia Television Holdings Limited (HK:0707) has released an update.

Asia Television Holdings Limited has removed Mr. Liu Minbin as chairman and suspended his duties as an executive director after unauthorized actions, including invalid appointments and misappropriation of company content for a subsidiary’s profit. The board is taking these issues seriously and will conduct further enquiries, stating the decision aligns with the company’s and shareholders’ interests without adversely affecting operations.

