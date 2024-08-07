Asia Television Clarifies Chairman’s Removal

Asia Television Holdings Limited (HK:0707) has released an update.

Asia Television Holdings Limited has clarified a misunderstanding from their previous announcement regarding the unauthorized use of their TV programs by an entity not affiliated with the company. The company has suffered an estimated loss of HK$800,000 due to this issue and is considering legal action while continuing to monitor for any further unauthorized use of their content. Additionally, the duties of Mr. Liu, the executive director implicated in the matter, remain suspended as the Board cannot determine his suitability for the role amid ongoing investigations.

