Asia Tele-Net Announces Successful AGM with All Resolutions Passed

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd ( (HK:0679) ) has shared an announcement.

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on June 26, 2025, were passed by shareholders through a poll. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, approval of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of auditors. The AGM results reflect strong shareholder support, with over 99% of votes in favor of each resolution, indicating confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

More about Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 679. The company is involved in the technology sector, focusing on telecommunications and technology services.

Average Trading Volume: 98,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$355.8M

Learn more about 0679 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

