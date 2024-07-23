Asia Tele-Net Announces Crucial EGM for Shareholders

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd (HK:0679) has released an update.

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on August 12, 2024, in Hong Kong for shareholders to approve a supplemental agreement and related transactions. Shareholders must register by August 6, 2024, to vote, with the register closing from August 7 to August 12. Proxies can be appointed for voting if a shareholder cannot attend.

