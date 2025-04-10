Asia Tele-Net Acquires RMB30 Million Deposit Product

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd ( (HK:0679) ) has provided an announcement.

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corp Ltd has announced the acquisition of a Deposit Product with a nominal value of RMB30,000,000 for approximately RMB29,803,000. This acquisition, made through the Macau Branch of China Construction Bank Corporation, is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its size relative to previous acquisitions. The acquisition is expected to enhance the company’s treasury management capabilities, utilizing internal resources to complete the transaction.

Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited is an investment holding company with principal subsidiaries engaged in the electroplating equipment business, property investment, and treasury management. The company focuses on investments in listed shares, debt instruments, and short-term deposits.

