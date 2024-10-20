Asia Standard Group’s Reorganization and Market Withdrawal

Asia Standard International Group (HK:0129) has released an update.

Asia Standard International Group has successfully executed a group reorganization involving a share exchange offer, marking the scheme effective from October 18, 2024. This move leads to the withdrawal of Asia Standard Hotel Group from the stock exchange, while the Convertible Note Offer is now unconditional, remaining open for acceptance until November 1, 2024. Shareholders can expect cash and share entitlements to be dispatched by October 29, 2024.

