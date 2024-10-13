Asia Standard Group Announces Strategic Reorganisation

Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (HK:0292) has released an update.

Asia Standard International Group Limited and Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited announced a proposed group reorganisation, involving a share exchange offer with an additional cash payment. The reorganisation will lead to the withdrawal of listing of ASH shares, pending the satisfaction of certain conditions and court approval. This move is tailored to streamline operations and provide value to shareholders, without constituting an offer to acquire new securities.

