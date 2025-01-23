Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited Updates Board Committees

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited ( (SG:5RA) ) has issued an announcement.

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited, incorporated in Singapore, has announced several changes to its board committees. Mr. Lien Kait Long has been appointed as the Lead Independent Director and a member of the Nominating Committee while continuing his roles in the Audit and Remuneration Committees. Mr. Ke Ming will now chair both the Nominating and Remuneration Committees, in addition to joining the Audit Committee. Ms. Lum Moy Foong has been added to the Audit and Remuneration Committees. The company is seeking suitable candidates to ensure adherence to corporate governance standards.

More about Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited

Current Market Cap: €12.65M

