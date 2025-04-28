Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Halts Timor-Leste Crypto Venture Amid Settlement

The latest update is out from Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited ( (SG:5RA) ).

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited announced that it will not proceed with its planned crypto and blockchain investment in Timor-Leste after entering a settlement agreement with Giant Venture Group Holding Limited, the investor. The company agreed to refund the US$8 million investment in two tranches, with the first tranche already remitted. This decision follows a police report filed by a non-executive director concerning unremitted funds, although no charges have been made against the company or its executives.

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, focusing on strategic investments across various sectors. The company operates through subsidiaries to engage in diverse business ventures, including potential investments in the crypto and blockchain industry.

