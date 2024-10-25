Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Eyes New Venture Amid Past Terminations

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited (SG:5RA) has released an update.

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited has recently announced a joint venture for a mixed-use development in Timor-Leste, following several terminated acquisition agreements. The company disclosed spending approximately S$216,000 on professional and legal fees for these aborted deals over the past three years. The board emphasizes that long-term value creation remains a priority despite the setbacks.

