Asia Orient Holdings to Approve Fiscal Year Results and Dividend

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Asia Orient Holdings ( (HK:0214) ) has shared an update.

Asia Orient Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced that its Board of Directors will convene a meeting on June 30, 2025, to approve the final results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and to consider the recommendation of a final dividend payment. This announcement signifies a key financial milestone for the company, potentially impacting its financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Asia Orient Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 60,321

Current Market Cap: HK$269.1M

Find detailed analytics on 0214 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.