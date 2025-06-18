Asia Orient Holdings to Approve Fiscal Year Results and Dividend

Confident Investing Starts Here:
Asia Orient Holdings ( (HK:0214) ) has shared an update.
Asia Orient Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced that its Board of Directors will convene a meeting on June 30, 2025, to approve the final results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and to consider the recommendation of a final dividend payment. This announcement signifies a key financial milestone for the company, potentially impacting its financial strategy and shareholder returns.
More about Asia Orient Holdings
Average Trading Volume: 60,321
Current Market Cap: HK$269.1M
Find detailed analytics on 0214 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.
