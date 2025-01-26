Asia Orient and Asia Standard Announce Major Disposal of Overseas Interests

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Asia Orient Holdings ( (HK:0214) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Asia Orient Holdings Limited and Asia Standard International Group Limited, both incorporated in Bermuda, have announced a major transaction involving the sale of their interests in certain overseas listed securities for a total consideration of approximately US$21.37 million. This disposal represents a significant move for both companies, with the transaction exceeding 25% of the applicable percentage ratios, thus categorizing it as a major transaction subject to specific reporting and approval requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. To facilitate this, the companies have obtained necessary shareholder approvals without the need for a general meeting. Trading in both companies’ shares, which was temporarily suspended, is set to resume as the required circulars are dispatched to shareholders.

