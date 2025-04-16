Asia Financial Holdings Announces Virtual AGM and Key Resolutions

The latest update is out from Asia Financial Holdings ( (HK:0662) ).

Asia Financial Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 28, 2025, to be held virtually. Key agenda items include the consideration of audited financial statements for 2024, the declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, adjustment of directors’ fees, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for a mandate to issue new shares, which could impact its capital structure and market positioning.

More about Asia Financial Holdings

Asia Financial Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services. The company is involved in insurance, reinsurance, and other financial operations, primarily serving markets in Asia.

YTD Price Performance: -2.03%

Average Trading Volume: 10,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.58B

