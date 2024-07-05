Asia Energy Unanimously Approves Vessel Sale

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (HK:0351) has released an update.

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited has successfully passed a resolution during their General Meeting held on July 5, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. The resolution pertained to the sale of the vessel ‘Clipper Panorama’ to Niriis Shipping S.A. by the company’s subsidiary, Lotus Gold Shipping Limited. The company’s directors are now fully authorized to complete the necessary actions and documentation to finalize the transaction.

For further insights into HK:0351 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.